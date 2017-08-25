Bug Control: Idea That Work

Pest control is an issue for millions of homeowners each year. Whether those pests are insects, rodents or other animals, controlling home pests can be a major headache. There are many options for a homeowner, however. Read the following tips to learn how to finally tackle your own home pest problems.

Never step on a cockroach to kill it. When you step on it, it can release its egg sac. The eggs can then be transferred from the bottom of your shoes throughout the carpets and rugs in your home. The eggs survive in your carpet until they are ready to hatch, leaving you with a much bigger roach problem.

If you are having an issue with stink bugs, remember not to stomp or smash on them. Doing so will release a foul odor into your home. Instead, use a vacuum cleaner to suction them up. It is important, however, that you change the bag after doing so or it will begin to smell as well.

Make a routine habit of checking the surfaces and areas surrounding your doors and windows. If they are not tight enough, then moisture and rain might seep in through, getting into the frames. This kind of moist wood is adored by termites and draws them in for a meal.

Those who are contending with flying bugs must make repairs to all window screens. Not only do they keep out the flying pests, but they help to keep out small crawling insects as well. Repair any holes to prevent unwanted house guests.

Make sure that every single night, you do the dishes in a dishwater or at least wash the food off of the dishes in the sink. The last thing that you will want to do is leave food in the sink, which can be a breeding ground for insects to come in your home.

If you have pets in your home, make sure that you clean up after them. Leaving pet food or pet waste out in the open can be an invitation for flies or other types of insects to come into your home. Clean up efficiently if you want to prevent bugs from coming into your house.

Is your home swarming with ants? Mix some sugar and some borax together. While they are attracted to the sugar, they will be killed by the borax. A quart jar containing a cup of sugar and a cup of borax will work. Poke holes in the jar lid, and sprinkle the content along your house's basboards and foundation.

Make sure that all of your windows are closed when you go to sleep at night or go on vacation. The last thing that you will want to do is to give the bugs outside a free entryway into your house. Seal all windows when you are sleeping or not home to reduce pests.

If you notice centipedes in your house, you have another pest problem that you may not know about. Centipedes prey on other insects; so, if you see them in your home, you have another pest infestation. There are many products available to help you rid your home of these pesky pests.

Avoid keeping garbage in the house for long. It is common for people to want to let the trash can fill before emptying. However, when you have thrown away food and food packaging, you create an environment that draws pests. Use a lidded can and take your trash out at least once a day.

Reduce the amount of clutter that you have in your home or basement to eliminate bugs. Many surfaces in our homes, such as countertops, tables and bookshelves, tend to collect clutter. Get rid of clutter in your home and you'll effectively eliminate a lot of pest habitat.

If you recycle, that might be something pests find attractive. Ideally, your recycling should be stored outside of your home. If you cannot do this, thoroughly wash whatever you place inside the bin. Recycling containers that are sealed are the best way to keep pests from being attracted to your trash.

Always check the labels of the pesticides you buy. It is not true that using more product will do a better job. In many cases, using a larger amount will pose heath risks to those in the area.

Hopefully you have discovered some very useful information in this article; pest control is a menacing issue no home owner or apartment dweller should have to put up with. Use the tips listed here or consult a professional if necessary. Reclaim your home by finding a permanent solution to pest problems now.