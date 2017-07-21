Helpful Advice For Improving The Appearance Of Your Home

If it is done right, a remodeling project can add tremendous value to your home. Completing these projects takes time, patience, and money. In this article we will share with you some of the best time and money-saving tips for completing your next home improvement project.

When renovating your kitchen, avoid tiled counters. Tiled countertops are less sanitary than granite or mock-stone countertops, because food and other contaminants can build up in the spaces between the tiles. Tile countertops can also crack or even shatter if a heavy dish is dropped onto them, unlike countertops made of more modern materials.

Cutting boards are an important asset to your kitchen. A great way to prolong the life of your wooden cutting board is by heating mineral oil in a bowl of hot water and then rubbing it on the scuffed spots with a soft cloth. This should help repair your cutting board for quite a few more uses.

Not every home improvement project has to be a major overhaul or a major expense; there are a number of quick and easy updates you can make at a reasonable cost to add value and appeal to your home. Start with paint. Paint your walls, your cabinets, your trim or your doors. You can even paint your stove or floor tiles with specialty paint designed for that purpose. Increase storage space by installing closet or pantry organizers. Replace boring kitchen cabinet knobs with ones that are unique and decorative. While you're at it, do the same with your plain white wall plates. Enhance your new paint job with fresh, bright curtains and sheers. Rent a floor buffer, and buff and wax your hardwood floors. A little cash and a dash of creativity can result in some dramatic changes.

You can stop heat loss from your hot water heater easily by covering it in a jacket. The jacket, which can be found at any hardware store, stops heat loss by 70%, making your home more energy efficient.This saves you money in the long run, as you can quickly regain the cost of the jacket in as little as 6 months.

Remember that safety is paramount when it comes to home improvement jobs. No matter what sort of task you take on, there is some risk. Make certain you know how to use your power tools by reading instructions and seeking help as needed. A quick search of the Internet will provide you with how-to videos to make your project a little easier.

When planning for landscaping upgrades, consider native plants in your yard plan. They're generally more hardy and require less water than non-natives. Your plant choices will vary depending on your area, but your county agricultural extension will be able to help you with planning. Also check to see if a local university has a program to help homeowners with native landscaping.

A good tip is to put hot glue on your nuts and bolts to keep them in your storage containers. When you're looking for just one tool, even the best shops may have difficulty finding it. These labels provide better organization so that you do not have to waste time.

If you're looking to build some recreational fun into your home, keep in mind that anything that poses as a potential hazard can raise your home insurance premiums. Adding a swimming pool or trampoline for the kids can increase your yearly premiums as much as 10 percent. Make sure to take this into consideration prior to purchasing to determine if the benefits outweigh the additional insurance costs.

Stain basement floors for a better look. Staining concrete floors is less costly than replacing them, and it looks very stylish. Staining the floors also makes it much more durable and cleaning is a breeze. Try to find a stain that adds luster and shine. This will give the illusion that your floors are fancy.

Few realize just how easy it is to install a new light fixture in homes that were built within the last ten years ago. Most overhead lights now include all the wires and screws needed; in most cases the only wiring required is to connect the circuit box of the new fixture to the wires in your ceiling. Look for everything-included kits, which are designed for the average homeowner and include useful resources to help you through the process.

When you are trying to narrow down which home improvements to tackle first, a good plan is to make a wish list first, of everything that you would do if you could do it all. Go through your home and figure out what needs fixed and make a note of each item. Then you can begin to prioritize what items are the most pressing and what you can afford to fix first.

Motion-detecting lights are a valuable option when improving your home. You can save money on your electric bill. Instead of burning your lights all night, motion sensing lights only come on when they detect movement. If someone is on your property who doesn't belong there, chances are they will assume the lights came on because they're being watched, and they will leave.

Keep an eye on the weather. If it's constantly rainy or blustery, it may not be a good idea to invest in a backyard barbeque or outdoor patio. Adding a covering to your patio may help, but the investment may not be worth it.

If you are the proud owner of a home with a slate roof, a good thing to do is clean it regularly. Do what you can to keep it in good condition and it can last 75-200 years. It is not nicknamed 'the hundred year roof' for nothing.

Before performing renovations on your home, you should make sure you find the permits that you need well in advance of the actual renovation project. If you do not get these permits, then you will not be able to carry out your project when the time comes. If you are not sure about the proper permits that you need, hire a professional general contractor.

This article illustrated some effective home improvement practices. Knowledge is power when it comes to home improvement projects.