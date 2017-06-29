Helpful Bug Control Tips You Can Start Using Today

There are professionals who exterminate pests for a living, but their services are expensive. So why not try a couple of tricks yourself first? This article will give you some pointers and tips to help you do battle with household pests. Continue to read to learn more.

Are you having trouble with fruit flies returning even after taking measures to remove them? The problem might be your drain. To see if your drains are breeding grounds for fruit flies simply place plastic wrap over your drain. After a few days, check to see if your drains have fruit flies. If so, put some boiling water in your drain and scrub it well. You can keep fruit flies at bay this way.

Make a routine habit of checking the surfaces and areas surrounding your doors and windows. If they are not tight enough, then moisture and rain might seep in through, getting into the frames. This kind of moist wood is adored by termites and draws them in for a meal.

Get an exterminator with a trained termite dog to find out if there are termites in your home. A human can be effective, but not as effective as a dog. Trained dogs can actually check out your entire home. They will notice methane gas, which can come from termites consuming the wood in your home.

Pest likes to hide in cracks and small crevices. You should get a caulk gun and fill all the small hiding places you can find. Check for new hiding places regularly and replace the caulk if you need to. You can spray paint over the caulk if you want to conceal it.

Keep your kitchen as clean as possible. Bugs won't show up as often if they don't have anything to eat. In particular, use containers that have lids for loose food items in your pantry. Take the trash out often and keep your counters clean. Finally, sweep each evening before bed.

Avoid using wood chips and straw around the outside of your house when doing gardening or other outdoor hobbies/activities. Pests tend to be drawn to these substances and will eat them or try to live in them. You should consider using stone or rock whenever possible to avoid having issues.

If you have a pest problem, you should start by identifying the kind of pest you are dealing with so you can look up appropriate solutions. Observe the kind of damages, look for droppings or signs of nesting and contact a professional if you are not sure how to identify the pest.

Make your own inexpensive ant traps using boric acid and sweet liquid. Mix a couple of tablespoons of boric acid powder into a cup of honey, molasses, or simple syrup. Pour the mixture into bottle caps or shallow plastic lids. Place these traps in areas where you have seen ants, but keep them out of the reach of children and pets.

If you have pets in your home, make sure that you clean up after them. Leaving pet food or pet waste out in the open can be an invitation for flies or other types of insects to come into your home. Clean up efficiently if you want to prevent bugs from coming into your house.

Vacuum your carpet often if you are having a flea problem. Fleas will begin to live in your carpet if there is not enough room for them on your pets. To help to keep their population low you should vacuum your floors a couple times a day and dispose of the bag immediately.

Make sure that your kitchen does not have grease problems. Grease is a regular dietary staple of ants, roaches and a number of small flies. Drain flies actually breed in grease pans. So, eliminate all visible grease areas. However, also deal with invisible grease underneath stoves and your countertops.

Be very careful if employing poisonous pest control traps, especially the variety designed to kill ants. These traps contain poisoned food that ants bring to the queen who will consume it and hopefully die. However, the main ingredient of this poison is peanut butter which pets might enjoy, so keep them away from the traps.

Exterior lights can attract pests. Do not put the light right near the entrance. Prevent bugs entering your home by making use of orange and yellow porch lights that are not as attractive to bugs.

Contrary to popular belief, bugs don't just exist where it's messy or littered with food debris. They can live anywhere and thrive especially in areas that don't see a lot of action. Because of this, it's a good idea to go through your closets, basement, attic and other areas that gather dust and tend to be quiet.

Pesticides can have devastating effects on the environment. You should carefully assess the risks before using these products. Do not use pesticides if you are located near a stream or a place where children play. If you use a pesticide inside your home, open the windows to let the toxic chemicals out.

You should erradicate bees or wasps at night. Homeowners can typically remove bee hives themselves using a spray foam from the hardware store. The foam reaches long distances and is very effective at killing stinging insects. Always spray beehives at night. This is when bees are much less active. After you are positive that you've killed all the bees, you can remove the hive.

Pay attention to what your pets are doing. Some dogs are able to detect pest thanks to their highly-developed sense of smell. If you notice your dog spends a lot of time inspecting a certain area, you should take a look at it to make sure your dog has not found some bugs or rodents.

Colonies of fire ants in your backyard are not exactly welcoming! Instead of calling the exterminator, try this good old trick. It is said that fire ants are repelled by the smell of human urine. Sprinkle human urine on fire ant mounds and they will decide to move somewhere else!

With the knowledge you've just accumulated, you can now determine how to best combat your pest problem. Just put the ideas you've learned here to use, and pests will soon be a thing of the past. Once you get rid of them, you will be happy.