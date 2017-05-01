Know Your Residential Pest Control Options

Contending with household pests of all sorts can be a frustrating experience you will not soon forget. Education is critical to winning this kind of battle once and for all. Keep the advice that follows close at hand, and you will have everything you need to get the job done the right way.

Keep your home as clean as possible. Even though this will not keep pests away, you at least will not be giving them an incentive to stick around. Many pests can smell food from a good distance away. If you want to do whatever you can to reduce your pest problem you should be diligent in keeping your house tidy.

If you notice that there are mice lurking around the house, set up a mouse trap. Peanut butter is the best thing that you can use to lure the mice in, as this will help to catch them. Try to place many of these around the house to increase your chances of catching it.

When trees fall down in your yard, get rid of them. You can use the trunk and branches for firewood. You can also give it to someone else, or sell it if you want to. However you have to get rid of the stump as well. Basically, stumps are simply lifeless pieces of wood that attract termites.

If you wish to have vegetation near your home, you should keep them a minimum of one foot from the perimeter of your home. Insects like to live in bushes. These pests will likely come right on into your home if the bush is located near a door or a window.

Wear protective clothing prior to using any sprays or powders to kill pests. Oftentimes these methods are also harmful to humans if ingested. Your better safe than sorry, so put on gloves and clothing that covers your skin completely. Wash your clothing right after the application of these items so that no residue can affect you later.

Do not tackle pest control alone if you live in a multiunit structure. Your individual efforts might be successful temporarily, but ineffective in the long run. Insects could just travel to another condo, apartment or townhome and then return. Consult with the property managers or other owners for a building-wide treatment solution.

Your pets are a big source of bug infestations in your home. Not only can your pets bring in fleas and ticks from outdoors, but their food is a food source for bugs as well. When the animals are done eating, pick up their food. Keep the area where the animals eat clean as well.

One of the biggest sources of pests entering your home is the type of mulch you use on the outside garden beds. If you are using wood chips, termites are attracted to this and will get inside your home from it being in close proximity. Use rocks and stone in your garden instead to eliminate this problem.

The simplest and most obvious way to keep pests away from the inside and outside of your home? Keep it clean! A clean house is a pest-free house. Pests like to thrive in damp and dirty areas, so if they can't find a place like that in your house, then they won't want to stay there!

If you have a mouse or rat problem that you believe you can handle yourself, head down to your local supermarket or any other store that sells pest-control supplies and purchase snap traps and peanut butter. Set up the snap traps in an area you believe is heavily traveled by the vermin and put some peanut butter on the bait area. Mice and rats love peanut butter.

Hornets, wasps, and other dangerous bees (not honey bees) are a seemingly scary problem that can be exterminated easily. Wasp and hornet killer is inexpensive and doesn't require you to be near the nest to use it. Alternatively, hair spray can also be used through products designed to kill wasps/hornets are preferable.

Store blankets, sweaters, quilts and other bedding and garments in chests lined with cedar. The natural resin of cedar wood repels moths and other pests without harming fabrics. You can also use cedar hangers in your closet or place small planks of cedar in your drawers or storage containers for the same effect.

Pests will be a problem no more in your home. Any time there is an issue, you will know just what to do. You can take all that money you would have paid an exterminator and treat yourself to a nice dinner and come home to a home that is pest free.