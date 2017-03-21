Making Your Home Improvement Project An Extraordinary Endevor

More than half of the homeowners in the United States have done their own home improvement. Home improvement projects generally have one of the following as their goals: comfort, increased salability, energy savings, and basic maintenance and repair. There are many resources out there for the homeowner looking to engage in their own home improvement projects.

Want to save a coat or two of paint? When you paint wood or drywall that needs to be primed first tint the primer to match your final paint color. By tinting the primer you will reduce the amount of coats you need to paint the surface by a coat or two.

There are a few ways to deal with screws that are too tight or too loose in your home. Use clear nail polish to tighten screws that are too loose. To loosen screws that are too tight, try adding peroxide or ammonia, letting them soak for just a few minutes before attempting to unscrew.

Install a lazy Susan in those odd corner cabinets. It can be difficult to properly use the storage space they provide, if you have to get down on your hands and knees to search for the items in the back corners. A lazy Susan will allow you to reach your items easily every time.

Candle wax can be hard to remove from tablecloths and other surfaces. A simple fix can be taking a piece of wax paper, laying it over the wax stain and ironing over it with the iron on the highest setting. The iron will melt the wax, causing it to stick to your wax paper.

Flooring can be a relatively simple home improvement project even for a novice. Focus on putting tile in your kitchen and bathrooms and replace your carpet with hardwood flooring. Home improvement stores have a wealth of information about how to make this process easy for you to complete.

One important aspect of doing home improvement projects is measuring. Three must-have, measuring tools for projects are measuring tape, a ruler and a level. The measuring tape allows you to get dimensions of space and of the parts you may use. A ruler allows you to measure and create straight lines. A level allows you to make sure a surface is flat and not inclining or declining.

Create space in a cramped bathroom. Build floor-to-ceiling cabinets, and store similar items in baskets. This avoids any clutter on the countertop. A corner storage unit in your shower is perfect for holding shampoo, conditioner and any other items you may need. A great tip for creating space is to get rid of everything that isn't used on a regular basis. This can include out of date medications in your medicine cabinet or beauty products that you tried and didn't like. By clearing these out, you will have plenty of room for things that you actually use!

An important tip to remember with real estate is that when you are making improvements to your house, you should not date it with fashions that are on their way out. This is important because while something may look nice for the time being you should always be forward thinking, especially if you do plan on selling your house.

Any home improvement project intense enough to involve opening a house's walls should include some new wiring for modern electronics. Even though the cutting edge of high-tech has moved on to wireless computer networking, adding integral Ethernet wiring to your home increases network security, offers added convenience and improves resale value.

Taking good care of your home is as important as putting money in your savings account on a regular basis. Well maintained homes are worth more money than those which need lots of deferred maintenance. By keeping up with small fixes, you will keep your home at it's prime market value.

Before rolling paint onto walls or ceilings, cut in the edges with a brush. Tape off trim, moldings, windows, ceiling edges and fixtures. By painting the few inches closest to the edges using a brush, you do not have to roll right up to these obstacles which may prove too cumbersome with a full-sized paint roller.

When picking contractors, be sure you get several estimates that are each based on the same work requirements. Make a list of everything that you will need the contractor to do, and make sure not to add or take anything off when getting the estimates. If your list changes, you will not be able to accurately compare the prices you are given.

When you are remodeling your bathroom, make sure not to add carpeting to the floor. Not only does carpeting stain easily, but the water from the shower will give the carpet, and subsequently your whole bathroom, a foul odor. Instead, go with a tile that can withstand any water that may get on the floor.

As the article states, there are many resources out there to assist with home improvement projects. A conscientious homeowner will do much research before beginning any type of home improvement project to insure that they have the correct materials and tools on hand to complete the project and ensure a successful improvement.